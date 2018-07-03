Divisions in Jubilee threatening Uhuru’s big four agenda, governor Kinyanjui warns

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 11:15, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 11:32 GMT +3

Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui has warned that political differences within the ruling Jubilee Party over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession threatens to undermine the big four agenda.

“The big four agenda is not achievable with the rampant corruption. Jubilee leaders must realign themselves with efforts towards the president’s vision for the country. Any idea that goes against the big four agenda is founded on a wrong path,” Said the governor.

Kinyanjui observed that internal wrangles within Jubilee Party were as result of ideological differences that have always been part of major political parties and tend to shape its formative agenda.

“What we are witnessing in Jubilee is normal. Each and every politician has interests but we need to manage those interests for the good of country,” he said.

About the Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting that was supposed to be held on Tuesday, the governor said it was important for Members of Parliament to exhaust party internal dispute resolution mechanism.

“Jubilee Party is not on a crisis as many would want us to believe. Leaders with ambitions must understand that the best way to campaign for 2022 is through the achievement of the big four agenda, the era of promises will be outdated,” said the Nakuru governor.

Kinyanjui observed that negative ethnicity and corruption were the real threats of the county and country, adding that he supports the handshake.

On Monday jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said there was no plans to hold the PG meeting, noting there was no crisis to warrant it.

Reports had indicated that the meeting was to take place at an undisclosed location on July 3.

