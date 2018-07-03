Woman covers self with bees during Bee Beard Challenge- Photos

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 09:33, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3

A woman covers her face with bees during the Bee Beard Challenge. (Xinhua)

While many of us are terrified at the mere mention of bees, this daredevil from Canada decided to pull a crazy stunt. The Honey Festival took place at Clover mead Adventure Farm in Aylmer, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 19, 2017. (Xinhua)

She sat perfectly still as thousands of bees swarm over her face. Well, we can only hope there was no sting in the case of this bee beard grower who bravely enticed the swarms of bees.

The Bee Beard Challenge is not a competition for the faint-hearted. The annual event takes place each Saturday in the month of August.