KPA to acquire modern multipurpose tugboat for Sh1.7 billion

Tugs tow away Mv.Theresa arctic cargo vessel to the port of Mombasa on July 12, 2017. [Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will buy a tugboat to conduct marine rescue operations in the harbour or out at sea.

In a statement released yesterday, KPA said investment in the modern Azimuth stern-drive tug was in line with its equipment modernisation and maintenance programme that aims to enhance efficiency at the port.

"This new equipment will cost Sh1.7 billion to acquire and will provide rescue services, fire suppression at sea, maritime pollution control and marine salvage operations," said head of marine engineering Stephen Toya.

Toya added that other capabilities of the new craft include tug services within and outside the harbour. “We have three capital projects; key among them is acquisition of the salvage tug boat and we are working very closely with global renowned designer Robert Allan to develop the specifications."

He told KPA board chairman, Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana that the decision to acquire the tugboat was reached after it was established that KPA was incurring huge expenses in hiring salvage services.

The engineer cited last year’s instance when cargo vessel MV Theresa Arctic ran aground near the entrance to the Kilifi Creek while sailing into the port.

“We hired the services of an international firm to salvage the vessel and the daily costs were found to be very high,” he said.

Toya further observed that upon acquiring the tug, it would boost the authority’s revenue streams, with Kenya only the second country in the continent after South Africa with the salvage equipment.

The marine engineering boss also disclosed that plans are underway for the purchase of a pilot boat worth Sh600 million to be deployed at Lamu Port. "The pilot boat is earmarked for Lamu and it will go to tender before July this year."

Toya told Kibwana that the engineering department intends to commercialise dry-docking facilities through introduction of a floating dock, another mega project estimated to cost about Sh1 billion.

“There are only two dry docking facilities in the region; namely, Southern Engineering Company Limited and African Marine and General Contractors. Following the recommendation of the former board for us to diversify our services, we opted for this project whereby we will be charging ship owners for services rendered,” Toya said.