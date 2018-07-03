Retired bishop in court over defilement claims

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3

Former ACK Bondo Diocese Bishop Johannes Otieno Angela in a Bondo court yesterday where he was charged with defiling a 15-year-old girl. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

In summary Accused person denies claims and is freed on bond ahead of mention of case on July 16.

Johannes Angela charged with defiling and touching the private parts of girl, 15, last month in Bondo

A retired Anglican bishop has been charged with defiling a 15-year-old school girl.

Johannes Otieno Angela, who served as Bondo Diocese bishop before his retirement, denied the charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Moses Obiero yesterday.

The 62-year-old was released on a Sh200,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000 after a request by his lawyer Stephen Kopot.

The court heard that Angela, who retired in June last year after serving for 17 years, committed the offence on the nights of June 27 and 28 this year at Majiwa village, Bar-Chando, in Bondo sub-county.

Angela, who was succeeded by Bishop David Kodia, was accused of forcibly and intentionally having carnal knowledge of the minor.

The former bishop was arrested at his home on Friday after the Standard Eight pupil reported him at a local children’s home. The minor is said to have been staying with him.

Angela faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the child, by intentionally touching her private parts, contrary to section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2006, a charge he also denied.

The court was packed to capacity as tens of residents turned up to witness the former bishop take a plea.

Wife and children

Bishop Angela’s wife and children were also in court. Angela, who was dressed in a dark suit, a white shirt and checked tie, arrived in court shortly before 10am.

The prosecution did not object to his bail application before the magistrate ordered that the accused be released.

The case will be mentioned on July 16. The hearing has been set for July 30 and 31.

Anxiety gripped St Michael Cathedral in Bondo, where Bishop Angela was based, as he was taken to court.

His successor, Rev Kodia, appealed for calm and urged the faithful to stop speculations and allow the legal process to take its course.

“This is a serious allegation that cannot be proved until after due process,” Kodia said adding; “The focus of the church is for justice to prevail, for both the accused and the victim. The church is not on trial.”

“As an institution that stands for justice and righteousness, we condemn any act or behaviour that would compromise the sanctity of our faith in Jesus Christ,” he said.