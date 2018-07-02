Spate of MCAs abductions and killings causing jitters

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 17:28, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 17:33 GMT +3

Kabarak University vice chancellor Professor Henry Kiplagat (left), Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko (center) and Tiaty Mp William Kamket console Silale ward MCA Nelson Lotela at Kabarak University Health Center on July 2, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

The abduction of Silale Ward Member of County Assembly Nelson Lotela on Sunday evening has raised concerns on who could be after the lives of MCAs from Tiaty Sub-county in Baringo.

The abduction comes hot in the heels of unresolved murder of two MCAs-Thomas Minito who was abducted in May last year in Kabarnet and his body found dumped in Oldonyo Sabuk and the killing of Kibet Cheretei together with Pepee Kitambaa by a gun man in Marigat last year February.

ALSO READ: Politician kidnapped

The execution of the abductions follow same script-individuals posing as police officers bundling their victim in a vehicle and driving off-leaving in the wake panicked members of families and friends.

Led by Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket, the leaders said they want the government explain the mystery behind the abduction and killings of leaders.

Kamket said as it is now, the government must come in to unveil the mystery.

“There is a killer squad inside government and we want to know who they are, we must get to the root cause of this,” said Kamket.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Kamket who addressed journalists at Kabarak University Health Centre where Lotela received medical attention before being transferred to Nairobi for further checks, said they should be told who are the people behind the unresolved killings and warned that there can never be a bandit government.

“The government must tell us what, we need to know the intention of the abductors, and did they intend to kill him like they did to Churo Amaya MCA in 2017 and not even an inquest file was opened,” he said.

Lotela narrating the ordeal from his hospital bed said he survived death by a whisker in the arms of eight heavily armed men.

He was abducted while on his way home from Chemolingot in Tiaty Baringo County at around 5:30PM at Nginyany River Bridge.

ALSO READ: KANU out of Baringo by-election

Lotela said his abductors had monitored him from 4:30PM while at the Centre when he saw the vehicle KCA 212P Black Nevara allegedly used to block the road parked near his.

He said he did not suspect anything fishy and though the vehicle belonged to one of the contractors in the area. “I saw a vehicle parked near mine at Chemolingot Trading Centre and assumed it belonged to one of the contractors in the area,” said Lotela from his hospital bed where he was receiving treatment at Kabarak University Health Centre.

The Navara car followed him at close range and overtook him. The driver of the car however had indicated they were branching towards Kapedo which however was not the case as the car followed them towards River Nginyany bridge.

Lotela and his driver had just crossed the river when the abductors drove past them and blocked their way and three armed men jumped out of the car.

“They followed us and immediately we crossed the river they overtook us and blocked us, three men jumped out of the car wielding guns and ordered us out,” he said.

Two of the men allegedly went to Lotela’s side and one went towards his driver. The MCA was bundled into the booth of the car where his hands were tied.

Efforts by the MCA to seek answers from the men failed to bear fruits as the men refused to identify himself.

The abductors on reaching Kabarak realized there was a roadblock and were forced to divert towards Menengai. The MCA said after a one kilometer drive the vehicle stopped. The people alighted and he was asked out.

His hands were untied and he was directed to a ditch where he was asked to say his last words. “I knew it was the last moment on earth but I told them I had no words to say because I did not know why they were going to kill me,” said the shaken MCA.

He said he waited for them to cock their guns as he knelt down but they did not.

In what seemed like eternity, he does not remember for how long he remained in that position but when he could not hear anything around him, he opened his eyes.

“I opened my eyes and there was no one. I made some slow steps but my legs were heavy,” he recalled.

He said by the time he regained fully his senses, he noticed that he had been dumped at a forested area at Gicheha farm.

“I moved slowly and spotted signpost to Kirobon Boys high school where I went to the gate where I met a watchman and introduced myself and he helped me with his phone and I called my wife,” he said.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said his officer will pursue the kidnappers and bring them to book. Kinoti said he has a duty to Kenyans and will not fail to unmask the lawless elements causing mayhem in the country.

“I can assure you we will get them-whether alive or dead. This cannot be happening under my watch,” he said.

A health officer at Kabarak University health centre Brian Yego who attended to him at said the MCA was in a confused state when he was received in the facility. He was later airlifted to Nairobi for further

Baringo County Assembly speaker David Kiplagat Kerich called on the government to unmask the people behind the mysterious killings.

Kerich said no stone should be left unturned and the Inspector General of Police should give orders and have those responsible held answerable.

“As Baringo County Assembly we are asking the government to leave no stone unturned, we have scheduled for a special sitting to ventilate on the issue and we want the Inspector General issue orders, we want to know what happened and who is responsible,” said Kerich.