Jubilee Party cancels Parliamentary Group meeting

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 16:00, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 16:21 GMT +3

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju: No crisis in the party to warrant a meeting. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said there will be no Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday July 3rd.

In a statement, Monday afternoon, Tuju said there was no crisis in the party "as alleged in some media reports".

ALSO READ: ‘Friendly fire also kills’, Wamalwa warns Jubilee

“After due consultation and after speaking with our Parliamentary Majority Leader Hon. Aden Duale, I am able to confirm that there will be no Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting tomorrow,” said Tuju in a statement.

Tuju said that in the next few weeks, Jubilee will be announcing various party strengthening programs after approval by the party leadership.

In an earlier report, sources within Jubilee intimated that the alleged crisis rocking the party was top of agenda.

