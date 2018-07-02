Former ACK Bishop Otieno Angela charged with defilement

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 14:14, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 14:22 GMT +3

Former Bondo Diocese Anglican Church of Kenya Bishop Johannes Angela when he was arraigned before a Bondo court. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Retired Anglican Bishop, Johannes Otieno Angela has been charged with defiling a 15 year old school girl.

The former ACK Bondo diocese Bishop appeared before Bondo Principal Magistrate, Moses Obiero on Monday July 2, and denied the charges.

Angela was released on a bond of Sh200, 000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh100, 000 by the Bondo court after he denied defilement charges that could see him jailed for life should he be found guilty.

The court was packed to capacity as residents tuned up in large numbers to have a glimpse of their former Bishop take plea on the charges.

Bishop Angela’s wife and children were among the many people who jammed the court.

Dressed in a dark suit, a white shirt and checked tie, Bishop Angela arrived in court under tight security shortly before 10 am. He stood composed in the dock under close guard by a lone police officer.

He lifted his head and stared at the Magistrate as the Court clerk read the charges against him- that he defiled a minor contrary to section 8 (1) of the Sexual Offenses Act 2006.

The court heard that on the night of 27th and 28th June 2018 at Majiwa village Bar-Chando sub-location in Bondo sub-county he forcefully and intentionally had carnal knowledge of a 15 year old minor.

He was also charged with an alternative count of committing an indecent act with the child contrary to section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offenses Act 2006, by intentionally touching the private parts of the minor, charges that he all denied.

Speaking in a low tone, the retired prelate denied the charges as his lawyer, Mr Stephen Kopot put a request for bail.

The prosecution did not object to the application and the Magistrate ordered that the accused be released on a Sh200,000 bond and a surety of a similar amount or pay an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on 16th July 2018 and hearing set for two consecutive days of 30th and 31st July 2018.