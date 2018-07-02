Abducted Silale Ward MCA found near Kirobon, Nakuru County

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 10:52, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 13:46 GMT +3

Silale Ward MCA Nelson Lotela in a past picture with a mentally challenged kid who was tethered to a tree in Cheptunoyo village, Tiaty. He organised proper care for the boy. [File, Standard]

Silale Ward Member of County Assembly Nelson Lotela who was abducted on Sunday has been found alive in near Kiboron, Nakuru County.

Those who found the legislator says he was frail and confused. They added that there were no injuries on him but his clothes were torn.

According to eye witness account, the MCA was on his way home from Chemolingot Trading Centre last evening when he was grabbed and bundled into a black vehicle.

Lotela’s driver was, however, left as the ‘well built’ men drove away with the MCA.

He is currently admitted to Kabarak University Health Centre. Doctors at the facility have intimated that he is in good health.

Silale Ward MCA Nelson Lotela at the hospital. [Standard Digital]

More to follow.