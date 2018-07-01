MCA abducted, bundled in vehicle by three well-built men

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 20:53, Updated July 1st 2018 at 21:27 GMT +3

Silale Ward Member of County Assembly Nelson Lotela. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Silale Ward Member of County Assembly Nelson Lotela was abducted on Sunday.

Lotela was on his way home from Chemolingot Trading Centre at around 5:30PM when the incident occurred.

According to an eyewitness, the MCA was abducted as he was about to cross River Nginyany and bundled into a black Nevara KCA 212B which was being escorted by a Black Land Cruiser with a hidden number plate.

One of the two cars blocked the MCA’s way forcing him to slow down before three well-built men in civilian clothes ordered him to alight from his vehicle and had his face covered with a piece of cloth.

“Lotela and his driver had their faces covered with pieces of clothes, he was also slapped as he tried to resist,” said an eyewitness who requested anonymity.

The two vehicles were allegedly driven towards Rumuruti through the Loboi-Muchongoi route.

Lotela’s driver was, however, left as the unknown men drove away with the MCA. The matter has since been reported to Nginyany Police Station.

Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula confirmed Mr Lotela’s abduction and said officers were deployed to track him.

A top police officer who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity linked Criminal Investigation Officers to the case.

Paul Lotudo, a local said they fear the incident if not monitored might end up being tragic as it happened a year ago to Churo Amaya MCA Thomas Minito.

Lotudo called on security officers and anyone with information on the whereabouts of the MCA to report to the police.

In May 2017 Churo Amaya MCA Thomas Minito was abducted while on his way from Kabarnet Town only to have his body found dumped in a thicket at Ol Doinyo Sabuk River.

In February, two politicians - Pepee Kitambaa who was aspiring Tiaty parliamentary seat and Loyamorok MCA Kibet Cheretei were shot dead by masked criminals at Marigat town.