MP defends Ruto over ‘premature campaign mode’ claims

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri has defended Deputy President William Ruto against accusations from some politicians that he is engaging in premature election campaigns.

The MP faulted the ODM leaders of personalising the politics of 2022 for their own selfish and personal gains.

He vowed to back DP Ruto 2022 presidential bid by drumming up support for him.

Speaking at St John's primary school in Kirua location in his constituency during an education forum over the weekend, Rindikiri said that DP is only focused on development issues in order to uplift the living standards of all Kenyans regardless of their tribe or political affiliation.

''Some people and especially those from the ODM party have started personalising the politics of 2022 by pointing accusing fingers at DP Ruto. The ODM members of parliament have even started dictating and challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta to take action against his deputy. It is unfortunate that ODM has started bringing politics in jubilee party. They only engage in politics wherever they go at the expense of development,” Rindikiri said.

He noted that opposition leader Raila Odinga and “his battalion'' will not dictate to us what to do. I challenge them to first put their house in order before lecturing us,” he said.

The MP added that Kenyans and especially those from the Jubilee party in Mount Kenya region have made up their mind on who is their preferred presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

He said the ruling party was solid noting that DP Ruto battalion is focused on development issues and not empty politicking like their opponents.

The first time MP said that as leaders from the region they will not waver or keep quite in their support for DP Ruto regardless of the accusations coming from some quarters.

Meanwhile, Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi has said politicians from Mt Kenya East were deliberating on drumming for the support of the DP but also want him to pick a running mate from the region.

“We have come together as leaders from Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi to back our DP for his 2022 ambitions to lead our country. However, as we support him to be the president we propose that he recommends his deputy to be from this region,” Kathuri said.