Stop relying on Mt Kenya votes, DP Ruto told

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 22:01 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has been warned against over-reliance on the Mount Kenya votes and instead continue creating new alliances across the county if his 2022 bid was to be realised.

Speaking at the weekend at Nkoben Primary School in Narok South during the commissioning of a dormitory and classrooms, Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo (pictured) asked the Ruto to tread carefully as he pursues his dream.

“My advice to the DP is to know that Mt Kenya has never been reliable.

After Kibaki tenure, I was in Wiper and we (Kambas) were promised support for Kalonzo for President but what happened?” asked Kilonzo.