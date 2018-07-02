How police cover up crimes by colleagues Next Story
Official links killings to scheme to inherit land Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Samboja standoff with MCAs over the Sh 5.2 billion budget solved

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3
Taita Taveta Wiper governor candidate Granton Samboja celebrates with supporters in Mwatate. [File/ Standard]

A disagreement between the governor and members of the county assembly over the Sh5.2 billion 2018/19 budget estimates has been settled.

The stalemate was resolved on Saturday after meetings between the two arms of the county government.

ALSO READ: Official links killings to scheme to inherit land

The row had been ignited by the MCAs' decision to amend the budget and introduce a ward fund that the executive had not factored into its proposals.

In the amendments, the MCAs allocated each of the 20 wards Sh9 million for a grassroots development fund during a special session presided over by the deputy speaker, Chrispus Tondoo, last Wednesday.

Changes approved

The budget and appropriation committee chaired by the Sagala MCA, Godwin Kilele, had recommended the amendments to the budget estimates.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The committee told the House that the next financial year's estimates would carry a wage bill of 56 per cent, which would undermine the development budget.

Earlier, Governor Granton Samboja had warned that he would not assent to the 2018-2019 Budget Appropriation Bill that would enable the transfer of money from the county revenue fund to the recurrent and development accounts.

Mr Samboja was angered by the MCAs decision to award the 20 wards Sh39 million each for development, which he said was supposed to be implemented by the Executive. Last Thursday, Samboja met the county assembly leadership and thereafter met MCAs, who agreed to scale down the amounts. 

On Saturday, the MCAs held a special session to beat the June 30 deadline to pass the second report on the scrutiny of the county budget estimates for this financial year appropriation Bill.

ALSO READ: MP tables Bill to abolish clearance fees for job seekers

The MCAs adopted a memorandum from the executive that each ward receive Sh29 million for development instead of the proposed Sh39 million.

RELATED TOPICS:

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Cheruiyot and Semenya sizzle in Paris

Cheruiyot and Semenya sizzle in Paris

KDF robes Backlay's as Blazers upset 4-Christ

KDF robes Backlay's as Blazers upset 4-Christ

Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club

Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club

Kagame Cup: K'Ogalo lapse after leading 2-0 to tie 2-2 against Rwandan side

Kagame Cup: K'Ogalo lapse after leading 2-0 to tie 2-2 against Rwandan side

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited