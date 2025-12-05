How China's cultural exchange is helping bridge global divides

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts, the unifying power of culture has grown increasingly vital in connecting people, fostering friendship, dispelling misunderstandings, and even bridging divides.

This will become more evident as the recommendations for China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) call for efforts to promote cross-border cultural exchanges, boost cultural creativity, and advance fine traditional culture and high-standard opening up.

"We should engage in deeper exchanges and mutual learning with other cultures, carry out extensive people-to-people exchanges and cooperation..." "We should continue with the project to pass on and develop fine traditional Chinese culture. Cultural heritage protection should be systematically advanced and put under unified supervision and inspection," according to the recommendations.

China's long-standing dedication to cultural protection is evident in its 44 UNESCO-recognised items of intangible cultural heritage and 60 world heritage sites. Also, this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's accession to the World Heritage Convention, underscoring the country's sustained commitment in this regard.

A vivid example can be found in the traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges -- spanning a history of more than one thousand years. First inscribed in 2009 on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, this tradition had declined over the years due to erosion and rapid urbanisation.

On Dec 5, 2024, design techniques and practices for building such bridges were inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity -- the result of China's salvation and revitalisation efforts. These bridges have inspired preservation endeavours by scholars around the world and gained increasing appeal for global visitors who are eager to understand traditional Chinese architecture and artistry.

Italian sinologist Gabriella Bonino has lived in China for nearly 40 years. She relocated to east China's Zhejiang Province in 2017 after falling in love with local culture and artistry -- especially the wooden arch bridges in Taishun County.

After visiting craftsmen involved in constructing such wooden arch bridges, Bonino detailed their techniques, history and significance in a book which was published in Italy. She noted that these old Chinese bridges have important historical and cultural value, and these techniques and local customs should be recognised and appreciated globally.

Chinese and overseas experts at Wenzhou-Kean University in Zhejiang are enthusiastic about promoting wooden arch bridge culture to the world. Thanks to promotion efforts such as seminars, bridge model donations and AI video competitions, people now have more access to such traditional knowledge, as well as modern technology and innovative methods useful for safeguarding this intangible heritage.

Last week, a group of U.S. students from Utah visited Taishun County, where they were able to engage directly with a real China and experience its unique cultural aesthetics that combine tradition and modernity.

China's recent travel facilitation measures, including visa-free entry policies for more countries, are making it easier for international visitors to see China first-hand and in a more objective way -- thus gradually reshaping their perceptions toward the country.

China's growing cultural influence is increasingly recognised abroad. A report released by Brand Finance, a London-based consultancy, ranked China third globally in terms of "rich heritage".

As China advances the Global Civilisation Initiative, it calls for inclusive and collective efforts to protect humanity's shared heritage and celebrate the diversity of world civilizations. It is through such sustained exchange and cooperation that humanity's remarkable cultural tapestry endures and thrives.