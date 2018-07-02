Canada's tariffs against US take effect

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 19:22 GMT +3

United Kingdom Secretary Boris Johnson, shakes hands with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (R) at the Vancouver Foreign Ministers Meeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on January 16, 2018. [BBC]

Tit for tat. Canada’s counter-measures against the Trump administration’s steel and aluminium levies have come into effect.

Yesterday, Canada imposed a 25 per cent tariff on assorted US metal products.

“Our approach is and will be this: we will not escalate and we will not back down,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

On Friday, Canada also announced it would make two billion Canadian dollars available to defend the steel and aluminum industry, including support for affected businesses.