Canada's tariffs against US take effect

Tit for tat. Canada’s counter-measures against the Trump administration’s steel and aluminium levies have come into effect.
Yesterday, Canada imposed a 25 per cent tariff on assorted US metal products.
“Our approach is and will be this: we will not escalate and we will not back down,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.
On Friday, Canada also announced it would make two billion Canadian dollars available to defend the steel and aluminum industry, including support for affected businesses.