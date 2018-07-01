Three killed, scores injured in Naivasha accidents

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 15:08, Updated July 1st 2018 at 15:17 GMT +3

The accidents occurred at Kinungi and Mai Mahiu trading centers with authorities linking them to reckless driving. [Courtesy]

In summary Concern over rise in road accidents

Pedestrians and motorcycle operators most affected

Number of fatal accidents on the rise

Police launch road safety campaign

Three people including a five-year-old child died and scores of others were injured in two separate accidents in Naivasha over the weekend.

In the accidents in Kinungi and Mai Mahiu trading centers, 22 people were injured three of them seriously and admitted in various hospitals.

In the first incident, a bus heading to Western Kenya from Nairobi lost control in Kinungi center killing the boy on the spot.

The accident occurred after the bus which was on high speed hit a speed-bump before veering off the road and crashing by the roadside.

According to a witness James Kabono, the minor was thrown out of the bus on impact while scores of other passengers were injured in the process.

“The driver of the bus who went missing soon after the incident is to blame as he did not slow down while approaching the speed-bump,” he said.

Kabono added that seventeen passengers in the bus were injured two of them seriously and rushed to Naivasha sub-county hospital for treatment.

In the second incident, two people died along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road following an accident involving a Nissan matatu and a lorry.

The driver of the matatu died on the spot while the second passenger died while undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals in Mai Mahiu town.

The matatu that was heading to Narok from Mai Mahiu was overtaking when it rammed head on into the incoming lorry that was ferrying building materials.

A witness Joseph Njoroge said that the matatu driver had overtaken a fleet of vehicles when he rammed into the oncoming lorry.

Njoroge said that the accident near Satellite trading center a few kilometers from Mai Mahiu town adversely affected the flow of traffic.

“It took time to retrieve the body of the driver which was trapped in the mangled wreck of the matatu,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incidents adding that the mangled wrecks had been towed to Naivasha and Mai Mahiu police stations respectively.

“The leading cause of accidents on our roads is speeding and we are calling on our drivers to be cautious and stop careless overtaking,” he said.