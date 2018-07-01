Notorious gangster in helicopter prison break

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 14:52, Updated July 1st 2018 at 15:25 GMT +3

Redoine Faid was in prison for armed robbery.

A notorious gangster has escaped by helicopter from a prison in the Paris region, French authorities say.

Redoine Faid escaped after three heavily armed accomplices landed the helicopter in the prison courtyard.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Argentina fans trade blows after painful World Cup exit

Faid, 46, has been serving a 25-year sentence for a failed robbery during which a police officer was killed.

This is his second prison break: in 2013, he escaped after taking four guards hostage as human shields and destroying a number of doors.

He staged that escape less than half an hour after arriving at a prison in northern France.

In 2009 he wrote a book about his experiences of growing up in Paris's crime-ridden suburbs and graduating into a life of crime.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

He claimed to have turned his back on crime, but a year later he was involved in the failed robbery for which he was imprisoned at the Seine-et-Marne prison. Faid escaped from the Sud-Francilien prison outside Paris. [AFP]

Faid and his accomplices escaped from the prison courtyard - which was unprotected by a net - without injuring anyone, French news website Europe 1 reports.

The helicopter then flew to the nearby Bourget area. It was then found burnt out by local police.

ALSO READ: Photos of Diego Maradona during Argentina’s 4-3 defeat to France