Motion proposes installation of surveillance cameras in schools

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 13:59, Updated July 1st 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3

The motion will seek the installation of CCTV cameras in all boarding schools among a host of other measure. [File, Standard]

A motion proposing the installation of security Cameras in boarding schools across the country is set to be tabled in parliament.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion said the move seeks to ensure safety of students while in school.

Sossion said the proposal was arrived at following the recent rape incident at Moi Girls Schools in Nairobi.

He said the measure is purposed to beef up security of learners while in school.

The nominated MP said the committee was shocked to find CCTV cameras at Moi Girls not working making it difficult to investigate the rape allegation.

“It was nearly impossible for the committee on education probing the Moi Girls incident to know whether there were intruders or not. The watchmen did not see anybody and the only thing that could have recorded all these are the security cameras,” Sossion said.

“The discovery that the CCTVs at Moi Girls were not working has informed the committee on proposing mandatory security cameras in all boarding schools across the country,” added Sossion.

Sossion, who spoke while attending a Prize Giving day at Motigo Primary schools in Bomet Central, on Friday, revealed that a motion was in the offing and would compel the ministry of interior to fund installation of security cameras in schools.

He said through the motion, the security cameras are proposed to be controlled from a central point for easy access of information by police in case of any incident.

“It is our wish if the motion sails through, the security cameras should have a central control by police for them to monitor and keep students safe,” he said.

Sossion who is also Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General said the security cameras would not see teachers being victimised.

He said with the cameras it will be quick to identify culprits and pursue them on time.

“Without such measures you will hear teachers being victimised through unnecessary transfers and summons for questioning,” the ODM MP said.

He added that through the motion, it has been proposed that schools should also use professional security agents.

The secretary general said it was regrettable that schools employed non experience people to keep vigil at schools.