Row over closure of university campus Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Motion proposes installation of surveillance cameras in schools

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 13:59, Updated July 1st 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3
The motion will seek the installation of CCTV cameras in all boarding schools among a host of other measure. [File, Standard]

A motion proposing the installation of security Cameras in boarding schools across the country is set to be tabled in parliament.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion said the move seeks to ensure safety of students while in school.

ALSO READ: Why we need more than tax incentives to spur economic growth

Sossion said the proposal was arrived at following the recent rape incident at Moi Girls Schools in Nairobi.

He said the measure is purposed to beef up security of learners while in school.

The nominated MP said the committee was shocked to find CCTV cameras at Moi Girls not working making it difficult to investigate the rape allegation.

“It was nearly impossible for the committee on education probing the Moi Girls incident to know whether there were intruders or not. The watchmen did not see anybody and the only thing that could have recorded all these are the security cameras,” Sossion said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The discovery that the CCTVs at Moi Girls were not working has informed the committee on proposing mandatory security cameras in all boarding schools across the country,” added Sossion.

Sossion, who spoke while attending a Prize Giving day at Motigo Primary schools in Bomet Central, on Friday, revealed that a motion was in the offing and would compel the ministry of interior to fund installation of security cameras in schools.

He said through the motion, the security cameras are proposed to be controlled from a central point for easy access of information by police in case of any incident.

“It is our wish if the motion sails through, the security cameras should have a central control by police for them to monitor and keep students safe,” he said.

ALSO READ: Experts question wisdom that more food means less hunger

Sossion who is also Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General said the security cameras would not see teachers being victimised.

He said with the cameras it will be quick to identify culprits and pursue them on time.
“Without such measures you will hear teachers being victimised through unnecessary transfers and summons for questioning,” the ODM MP said.

He added that through the motion, it has been proposed that schools should also use professional security agents.

The secretary general said it was regrettable that schools employed non experience people to keep vigil at schools.

RELATED TOPICS:
cctv cameras
security
rape in schools

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Experts question wisdom that more food means less hunger

Experts question wisdom that more food means less hunger

Insecurity in schools to top annual teachers conference

Insecurity in schools to top annual teachers conference

Eight security personnel killed in Wajir

Eight security personnel killed in Wajir

Criminals posing as athletes on the prowl

Criminals posing as athletes on the prowl

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited