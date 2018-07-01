Senator Murkomen dispels cracks within Jubilee amid tension

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 11:44, Updated July 1st 2018 at 12:12 GMT +3

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senate minority leader James Orengo at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. [Standard]

A section of North Rift jubilee leaders allied to Deputy President (DP) William Ruto dispelled claims of cracks within the ruling coalition and state that their support for Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid is firm.

The legislators said there is no split pointing out that the union between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy is still intact and those thinking about a break up are ‘day-dreaming’.

The leaders led by Senate Majority Leader and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Sigor Members of Parliament (MP) Peter Lokachapong and West Pokot Women representative Lilian Tomitom maintained that Jubilee solidly united despite propaganda being peddled by destructors.

Murkomen said those who expect the party would die so they could have an easy time in 2022 are ‘dreaming’.

“There is no division among Jubilee parliamentarians but they are doing their oversight role on matters of accountability. MPs are in support of the President in fighting graft. There is nothing on the rocks, the partnership is intact, permanent and pensionable,” said Murkomen.

The leaders said that they will attend any meeting of the party called by President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of strategies to strengthen the unity.

“We are after ensuring the big four agenda are achieved. Busy bodies, political brokers and cartels have no room to split our Party. After the handshake, NASA team got tired and relaxed and the Jubilee team has taken over to ensure there is no corruption in the Country,” he said.

The leaders said that they will support DP Ruto for Presidency come 2022 general elections.

The leaders who spoke on Saturday at Town View Academy in Kapenguria said Jubilee Party was not formed to win elections but to better the livelihoods of all Kenyans.

“I urge agents of division to leave Jubilee alone. We know where we have come from, where we are and where we are going to. Jubilee formation was by design. We are focused, determined and stronger than before. Our primary goal is to unite Kenyans and better their lives through a clear plan,” he said.

Tomitom said, “The DP has done a lot in the County by initiating many projects like water, Churches, roads and education. We were in government for the last 24 years but we never witnessed any development”.

Lochakapong said Jubilee party is still strong and called on all leaders to strengthen the working relationship.

“There is need for unity among leaders. Leaders should open up eyes and see where the world is heading to. Even Raila decided to work with the government,” he said.

Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo said they are behind Murkomen as the leader of parliamentarians from the Rift valley.

“We need to be one and guard against propaganda. Murkomen is the leader of Rift valley leaders in parliament and we shall stand with him. Our party is jubilee,” said Dr. Kogo.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto said that the President and deputy president are not divided adding that Ruto had what it takes to be president in 2022 because of his experience and achievements when he was minister for Agriculture.

