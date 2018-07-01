Kalonzo: Why I fully support Uhuru in war against corruption

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 10:21, Updated July 1st 2018 at 10:26 GMT +3

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka [photo: file/Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has openly declared his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war against corruption.

Kalonzo said corruption has led to massive unemployment in the Country as Legislators from Wiper party dig in to have legislation framework on the lifestyle audit.

“Corruption in Kenya is the biggest contributor to unemployment and by 2022 over six million youths who did not vote in 2017 elections will vote, so the future is for the youths,” said Kalonzo

The Wiper leader said he is fully supporting President Uhuru’s enthusiasm to slay the corruption dragon, which has greatly affected growth of the economy.

Mwingi Central MP Dr. Gideon Mulyungi said lifestyle audit needs to be done through a framework, which has a legislative backing to enable equity in the exercise.

Mulyungi said the team which will be mandated with the task of auditing leaders and officials must be empowered by the law to give them access and authority to execute their mandate.

“We have to put legislation in place to give backing and authority to the lifestyle audit exercise otherwise as Wiper we see another cat and mouse game,” said Mulyungi.

The leaders made the remarks Friday evening during Kamba night show in Machakos.