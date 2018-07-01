Uhuru, Ruto hold crisis talks amid simmering tension in Jubilee Party

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto greets jovial members of the public at Marimanti Market, Tharaka Nithi County.

A five hour crisis meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Friday brought to the fore the simmering tensions within the Jubilee party and the desperate attempts by the two leaders to save what appears to be a party and, by extension, a government in crisis.

The meeting comes with the backdrop of accusation and counter-accusations among the party’s rank and file over issues of corruption, contraband sugar and the 2022 presidential election that continues to be the elephant in the room within Jubilee campaigns.

These divisions have caught the attention of the president who is keen to quell divisions with his party that threaten to derail his legacy.

Sources in the know said Kenyatta is keen on avoiding a fate similar to that which befell the grand coalition government during Mwai Kibaki’s second term as Presidnet.

The crisis meeting that started at around noon lasted up to around five in the evening and saw Ruto delay already planned appointments such as one with the parents and pupils of Pumwani Primary School in Nairobi Count, as well as a series of the meet people tour of Starehe constituency.

The meeting started after Kenyatta had finished attending the Renault Virtual Reality Technology at the Total motorshow at Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Early in the morning President Kenyatta had signed into I signed into law the Appropriation Bill 2018, authorizing the issue of Shs 1.4 trillion from the Consolidated Fund for delivery of public goods and services to Kenyans in the Financial Year 2018/19 which starts on 1st July 2018.

Prior to that met US Under-Secretary of Commerce Gov Gilbert Kaplan and we discussed an MOU to be signed between the governments of Kenya and the US that will facilitate implementation of infrastructure and the Big Four Agenda projects.

It is not clear what Kenyatta and Ruto discussed in the meeting that was only attended by the two individuals, but it is believed key among what featured in their five hour marathon meeting was healing the eseemingly widening rifts between perceived factions within Jubilee.

After the talks, is understood that the two leaders agreed to have a Jubilee parliamentary meeting on Tuesday to iron out the differences and align the big four agenda as a priority.

The crisis talks come in the midst of bitter exchanges within the ruling party on corruption, lifestyle audit and Ruto’s 2022 State House bid.

And on Wednesday, an intelligence report by IHS Markit a Global investigative magazine based in London United Kingdom, indicated that there could be plans to have President Kenyatta’s s allies martial a two-thirds parliamentary majority necessary to approve Ruto’s impeachment, primarily by co-operating with the main opposition Orange Democratic Movement.

The report by Chris Suckling, senior analyst, Africa Country Risk, IHS Markit, it noted that Kenyan President Kenyatta’s lifestyle audit was likely to form the basis of impeachment proceedings to block Ruto’s 2022 election bid by removing him from office this year.

On the Wednesday night MPs from Rift Valley agreed on going slow on attacking a section of the party and working together for the common good of the Jubilee family.

The over 40 lawmakers emerged from a five hour meeting also agreed to have a resolve the mistrust that was beginning to emerge within Jubilee and reach out to the Mount Kenya leaders to cement their once good relationship.

Prior to the Rift meeting, the legislators had tore into President Kenyatta’s directive for a lifestyle audit claiming that it was targeting Ruto.

Two weeks ago while addressing a gathering at Miritini in Mombasa County on during the commissioning of the Dongo Kundu by pass phase one called for a lifestyle audit as part of investigations into misuse of public resources.

The compulsory audit to begin next month the President said would begin with him and his deputy president and cascade down to the cabinet ministers and other government officers officials and family members.

Days later Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said that the audit if it was to have credibility should begin from when the country got independence in 1963 otherwise it would be seen to be having political underhand.

It is also understood that Uhuru has been concerned that Ruto’s jostling for the 2022 presidency could affect his big four agenda and has on a number of occasions, in public gatherings, insisted that time for politicking was over and leaders should channel their energies to serving Kenyans.

Although Ruto has not openly to campaign for 2022, his allies have come out strongly to pitch for him.

Senate majority leader and Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen said that he was waiting for communication so that he will call on the senators from the party to attend the meeting. “A family that prays together stick together, we are looking forward for such a meeting.”

Yesterday, Baringo North MP William Cheptumo welcomed the move to have a PG and said that it was time the party rode in one direction in talk and action for as to deliver on its philosophy of development and unifying the country.

“It is only through unity that we can deliver, we must support President Kenyatta in his effort to deliver on his election pledges,” Cheptumo.

