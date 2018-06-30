Three men caught on CCTV leading teenager from nightclub before gang raping her jailed

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 12:56, Updated June 30th 2018 at 13:01 GMT +3

Three men who were caught on camera leading a vulnerable teenager away from a nightclub before gang raping her have been jailed.

Salih Altun, 25, and Sali Amet, 23, and Omer Engin, 24, preyed upon the university student in a sickening ordeal in a city centre.

ALSO READ: Photos: Irate residents burn car transporting meat

Chilling CCTV captured Altun and Amet leave the nightclub with the 19-year-old, before taking her to their car during the early hours of Friday April 13.

The trio preyed on a vulnerable student. [Courtesy]

Engin joined the yobs moments later and the trio subjected the woman to the degrading assault, which lasted nearly one hour.

But today, the 'monsters' were each jailed for nine years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Altun was caged for nine years and nine months while Amet and Engin were each sentenced to nine years in prison.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The court heard police trawled through CCTV in a large-scale operation to track the yobs after the attack in Canterbury, Kent.

The teenage victim had enjoyed a night out with friends. She was dumped on a street after the rape.

Detective sergeant Matt Banks of Kent Police said: "These three men preyed upon a vulnerable woman and then took advantage of her in the worst possible way. The smirking friends were caught running from the scene after the rape incident. [Courtesy]

"They separated her from her friend during the early hours of the morning with a plan to fulfil their own depraved sexual desires.

ALSO READ: Crime risk as message app used by chiefs is shut down

"Thanks to the cooperation of the nightclub and other local businesses, we were able to obtain excellent footage, which showed the men on the lead up to the attack. This material has been vital to this investigation and instrumental in their conviction.

"I would also like to thank the victim for her bravery, who has suffered a great deal following this ordeal. It has had a profound effect on her and her family. The support she has given us has helped bring these offenders to justice and I'm pleased to see they'll serve lengthy sentences as a result of what they did."

Altun, from Faversham, Kent, admitted two charges of rape. Amet, of Faversham, and Engin from Sturry near Canterbury, Kent, each admitted one charge of rape.