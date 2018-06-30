TSC asked not to delocalise elderly tutors Next Story
Kisii County, medical college differ over borehole drilling project

By ERIC ABUGA | Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 19:21 GMT +3
Kisii County demands documentation for drilling of the borehole in the Kenya Medical Training College Kisii branch institution. [Photo: File, Standard]

A storm is brewing between Kisii County Government and the Kenya Medical Training College Kisii branch over drilling of a borehole in the institution.

Government agencies said they did not license the drilling even as college Principal Dorothy Tshombe maintained they had legal documents for the project.

According to Ms Tshombe, the institution had complied with the requirements: “We got permits and we have completed the drilling process. We cannot approve any project without proper documentation.”

A confrontation ensued two days ago between county officials and the college administration.

The County National Environmental Management Agency Director Tom Togo said his office was not aware of the project.

“We will stop further drilling until verification of papers,” he said.

