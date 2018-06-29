Police bust new drug trafficking trick, net bhang Next Story
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling eight-year-old girl

By Caleb Kingwara | Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 11:45, Updated June 29th 2018 at 11:56 GMT +3
[courtesy]

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after court found him guilty of defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Julias Otieno was accused of committing the offence on June 21, 2017 at Kamreri village, Migori County.

The court was told Otieno lured the minor as she was coming from school, dragged her to a nearby sugarcane plantation where he defiled her.

Rongo Principal Magistrate Raymond Langat said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Otieno committed the offence.

"Having carefully considered all the evidence and having heard all the plea from witnesses and conducted proper investigations, the court is satisfied the crime warrants life imprisonment," said Langat.

