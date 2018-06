| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 09:11, Updated June 29th 2018 at 09:38 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A teacher who went missing a week ago has been found dead.

The decomposing body of Kepha Ondari was found dangling from a tree at Sagala Ranch near Maungu Town in Voi.

Voi OCPD Joseph Chesire said the body was found by grazers, who alerted the police.

All his belongings, including the mobile phone, were found intact, police said.

Ondari, 35, was a teacher at Mwaghogho Secondary School. He disappeared from his Voi Railway Station rented house on Wednesday last week.