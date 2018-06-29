Do you think President Uhuru will support Ruto’s bid in 2022?

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 23:43 GMT +3

I believe the President will keep his promise to support William Ruto in 2022 because he vowed to do so. You will note that the relationship between the President and his DP has always been cordial. There has been no time since Jubilee came to power in 2013 that they contradicted each other.

There are select instances, like the case of lifestyle audit and war on graft, where some say the two have clashing views. But we can all remember the DP said in Mombasa that he was ready for the audit. It is just that one of our members, Kipchumba Murkomen, contradicted the President, but Murkomen is not the DP.

ALSO READ: Rift Valley MPs extend olive branch to Mount Kenya for the sake of Ruto

We all know that Murkomen is neither the DP’s spokesperson nor a Jubilee spokesman. He speaks for himself. We have also seen former Mount Kenya leaders visit Opposition leader Raila Odinga this week with an unclear motive, but note that reigning Jubilee leaders from the region are with William Ruto.

Jubilee is intact and I believe it will have one candidate, who is William Ruto, with President Uhuru as his chief campaigner-as he (Uhuru) has earlier declared. In my view, Jubilee is a democratic party with varied views, but one thing about the party is that it always stands as one behind its own presidential candidate-Ruto. The rifts you hear about in Jubilee are actually non-existent.

Mr Kapondi is Mt. Elgon MP

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.