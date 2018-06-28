Oldest Mt Elgon school to mark Golden Jubilee Next Story
JKUAT to award 91 PhD degrees

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 16:56, Updated June 28th 2018 at 17:25 GMT +3
A section of JKUAT PhD graduands in 2016. [File, Standard]

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will award 91 PhDs during its 31st graduation ceremony on Friday June 29 at its main campus in Juja, along the Thika Super Highway.

This is highest number ever of graduands at PhD level in JKUAT in one sitting. 

The African Union’s Pan African University Institute of Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation (PAUISTI) will confer 14 PhD degrees to her pioneer graduands, and 32 MSc degrees. The PAU graduands are drawn from 19 African countries.  

Over 3129 candidates will be conferred with JKUAT degrees and awarded diplomas in various disciplines. 

The Chief Guest will be Amb. Amina Mohamed, Minister for Education. The African Union officials from the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will also grace the occasion.

 

