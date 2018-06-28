Ex-NYS boss Ndubai denies reports he tried to flee Kenya

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 11:39, Updated June 28th 2018 at 11:49 GMT +3

Former National Youth Service Director-General Richard Ndubai. (File, Standard)

Former National Youth Service Director-General Richard Ndubai has dismissed claims he had tried to flee the country after his release from remand.

Ndubai had been released from remand where he stayed for 32 days. On Wednesday evening, social media was awash with a fake electronic ticket indicating he was scheduled to fly to Dubai then Amsterdam.

Another ticket showed his attempts to check in had been rejected.

But speaking to the Standard, Ndubai said he was in Nairobi and the reports were fake.

“I am very much in Nairobi. Ignore those reports,” he said.

His lawyer Migos Ogamba termed the reports as fake.

“I am with the DG and I wonder how he can be checking in at JKIA when he is here with me. Those are fake reports being created by people out to mislead Kenyans,” he said.

Kenya Airports Police Unit officers said they were not aware of any such incident and dismissed the reports as lies.

Ndubai had been ordered to deposit his passport with authorities.

Ndubai, 64, became the latest accused person to secure his freedom after stringent bond terms set by the court last week. He was charged with fraud in relation to the Sh469 million loss at the agency.

Others released include businessman Peter Kimani, former Director of Administration at the Ministry of Youth Affairs Michael Ojiambo, and Rodgers Nzioka, former head of procurement at the Mechanical Transport Branch at the NYS.

Others are Wellington Lubira, a former aActing Director of Finance at NYS, Sammy Mbugua, a former Head of Accounts at the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs, Kenneth Mburu Mwathi and Peter Muritu.

Lucy Wambui Ngirita, who was charged alongside her daughters Ann Wambere, Phyllis Njeri, son Jerimiah Gichini and daughter in-law Catherine Wanjiku Mwai was also released. Mrs Ngirita had paid Sh1 million cash bail and a relative provided surety for her.

Those who had earlier been released include suspended Youth Affairs PS Lillian Omollo, former NYS acting director-general Sammy Muchuki, Treasury internal auditors Peter Muthomi and Stephen Muchai Riungu, James Thuita and his wife Yvone Wanjiku and Don Mwaniki Kariungi.

Last week, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to ensure that bail and sureties presented were not proceeds of crime, necessitating the scrutiny.