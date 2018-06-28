Nine people dead, several others injured as fire razes Nairobi’s Gikomba market

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 07:55, Updated June 28th 2018 at 09:44 GMT +3

At least nine people have died and 60 others rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital after a Thursday dawn fire at Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

The incident left many traders with losses after a section that deals in timber and second hand clothes near Kamkunji area was gutted.

St Johns Ambulance said it had by 7 am evacuated up to 40 people from the scene.

“At least 40 casualties [were] evacuated by St John Ambulance following huge fire that gutted part of residential and market sections of Gikomba,” said the emergence service provider.

They were taken to hospitals for attention. Witnesses said some of them were trying to salvage their valuables.

Police say they are yet to establish the cause of the fire and that efforts to do so are ongoing.

The fire broke out at 2.30 am and spread fast to nearby residential houses. Many of the victims were chocked by smoke.

This is not the first time that the market stalls have been razed. Frequent Gikomba fires have raised eyebrows are wryly called “ The Annual Gikomba Market Fire Festival”.

More to follow...

