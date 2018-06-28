Former chief denies killing wife over her pride price Next Story
21 counties to benefit from Sh22.6 billion World Bank project

By Nathan Ochunge | Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 20:38 GMT +3
Wangamati
Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Twenty-one counties are set to benefit from the World Bank-funded National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project.

The project aims to increase agricultural productivity and improve food security in 420 wards in the counties.

Speaking on Wednesday at Kapsokwony in Mt Elgon, the agri-business coordinator, Mary Situma, said the project was targeting 360,000 people, with a special focus on vulnerable and marginalised groups, youths and women.

The selected counties include Turkana, Makueni, Meru, Kitui, Embu, Kilifi, Kwale, Narok, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Murang'a and Nakuru.

The others are Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay and Bungoma. Ms Situma said 20 of the 45 wards in Bungoma County had been selected to participate in the initiative.

“We have Sh55 million to kick-start the project in Bungoma. The World Bank gave us Sh50 million and the county government gave out Sh5 million,” said Situma.

