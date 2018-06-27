Millions lost as Lukenya University night blaze destroys administration block

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 08:38, Updated June 27th 2018 at 12:26 GMT +3

Lukenya University administration block razed in a night fire

Money and property worth millions were lost after a huge fire destroyed Lukenya University administration block in Kibwezi, Makueni County, Tuesday night.

The building houses the campus’s major offices including the Vice Chancellor’s offices.

The fire, which started at around mid-night at one of the offices, spread to the entire block with Makueni County Government fire fighters arriving too late to salavage anything.

“The fire started some few minutes past mid-night, though fire fighters from Makueni County Government put out the blaze, nothing was salvaged,” said Vitalis Ogur, Kibwezi Assistant County Commissioner 1.

He confirmed that no student was hurt as the hostels are located a distance away from the burnt building.

Learning will most likely be paralysed for 400 students in the privately owned institution of higher learning currently in session for unknown period of time.

The Lukenya University, Kibwezi campus is located kilometres away from Kambu town, Kibwezi East Constituency, Makueni County.

We could not get comments from the university's top managers as all their phones were all engaged by the time we went to press.

Rodgers Were, the students' president, said the university had already received examination papers and they were ready to sit for the end of the semester examinations.

"The University Board had already ruled that we start our examinations and papers had already arrived, but all has been burnt together with financial reports," said Were.

The students' leadership accused Makueni County government of laxity in putting out the fire saying the firefighters did not arrive in time.

"We woke up and started fighting the fire in vain. The fire fighting vehicle had to come all the way from Wote headquarters," said Were.