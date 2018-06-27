LVBC acquires Sh870 million in fresh fight against climate change

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3

Executive Secretary of Lake Victoria Basin Commission Ali Said Matano addresses a gathering from member states in Kisumu. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

The Lake Victoria Basin Commission has acquired Sh500 million to address climate change in the region.

The commission's executive secretary, Ali Matano (pictured), said the funds were acquired in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme to help in conservation efforts.

The funds will complement another Sh370 million that the commission has acquired from World Bank to promote green culture and control pollution from private companies in five East African states.

The region has been at the receiving end of nature’s fury.

“We recently witnessed the worst floods in recent times and are almost certain that this will be followed by a drought. There is an urgent need to address adaptation to climate change,” said Dr Matano.

Among the areas that the commission will focus on are the Mt Elgon transboundary ecosystem as well Lake Rweru, which straddles Rwanda and Burundi.

In a separate interview, Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli told The Standard that as part of efforts to minimise the effects of climate change, Kenya would continue a campaign to boost forest cover.

“We are concerned with the negative effect that climate change has had in the region," he said.