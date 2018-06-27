Double tragedy as two boda boda riders killed in accident

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3

Two boda boda riders died after they were knocked down by a vehicle on the Kitale-Eldoret highway.

The riders were going to attend the burial of their colleague when a lorry hit them.

Bernard Wanjala, the rider whose burial they were attending, died after he was hit by a car in an earlier accident.

The two, who were knocked down at Gathua, about 10 kilometres from Kitale Town, were identified as Joel Kaptila, 38, and Silas Macheso 34.

Wanjala was hit by a car two weeks ago on the Kitale-Cherangany road. He suffered a spinal injury. He was admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he died.

Colleagues organised

His colleagues had organised to take his body home in Kitale for burial before the two were killed yesterday.

Some of the riders said their journey from Eldoret was smooth before it was disrupted by the tragic accident.

"Three riders were using one motorcycle when it was knocked by a lorry. Kaptila and Macheso died on the spot. Another rider sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kitale," said Tom Barasa, a witness said.

County police boss Samson ole Kine warned motorists against speeding and recklessness.