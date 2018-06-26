Relocation from Orange House is mutual, ODM says

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 13:40, Updated June 26th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has dismissed media reports that it has been kicked out of its Orange House headquarters in Nairobi’s Kilimani Estate.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Raila Odinga-led party said it was leaving the one-storey building out of a mutual understanding.

“We wish to confirm that the tenancy of our National Secretariat at the current premises known as Orange House will come to its end on December 31, 2018 and by mutual consent between the Landlord and tenant, we have agreed not to renew it,” read part of the statement.

The ODM party has been using the building since 2006 and it has remained party’s headquarters through three elections.

The Orange House is the commonly used venue for Raila’s critical meetings with other leaders and the organisation of crucial activities of the party.

The occupation of the premise is now set to end in six months, according to ODM’s executive director Oduor Ong’wen.

It is not yet clear where the National Secretariat of ODM party will move to after the year ends.

“The National Secretariat will thus relocate to a new address at end of the year and our members, supporters and the general public will be notified accordingly,” assured Ong’wen.

He added that the move is in accordance with the intention of the landlord to construct a multi- storey office block on the property which is in line with the current trends of land use in the neighbourhood.

The property is owned by Raila’s former aide, Caroli Omond,i who served as principal administrative secretary in prime minister’s office between 2008 and 2013.

