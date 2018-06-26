Man held over killing of pregnant wife and son

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 09:25, Updated June 26th 2018 at 09:29 GMT +3

A man is being held over the hacking to death of his expectant wife and their son in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The killing, on Sunday, of Marion Cheruiyot, 22, and the boy aged 21 months shocked residents of Boe village in Keiyo South sub-county.

It is claimed the wife, who was five months pregnant, turned down the husband’s request to accompany him to till the family land, prompting a bitter exchange of words.

The 38-year-old suspect reportedly surrendered to area Chief Alexander Keitany.

Mr Keitany said the victims were slashed with a machete.

“We were not aware of any prior quarrels between the man and his wife, but reports indicate that the man was enraged when his wife refused to accompany him to the farm, prompting him to grab a machete from a family store and slashing the two,” said Mr Keitany.

Nicholas Biwott, a neighbour, said: “We heard them hurling words at each other, then there was silence, only to learn later that the man killed his family. The couple at times quarreled just like other families, but we did not expect him to kill his wife and child,” said the neighbour.

Keiyo South OCPD Wilmoth Mwakio said suspect was being interrogated.

“Such incidents are not new in this area, and I'm appealing to residents to resolve family issues amicably and use elders to arbitrate to avoid such deaths,” said Mr Mwakio.

The bodies were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary (MTRH) in Eldoret.

Stabbed wife

A fortnight ago, another man stormed his mother-in-law's house and stabbed his wife several times in the neighbouring Marakwet East sub-county.

Peris Jemaiyo, 28, was stabbed several times on the chest on Saturday night in Kapkonder Village as her mother and seven children watched.

Kipkaner Location Chief Joseph Kiptanui said the suspect sneaked into his in-law's house where his wife and seven children had fled following constant cases of abuse back in their home.