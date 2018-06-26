Nakuru Court hears of robbery, rape suspect who fell in love with his victim

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 09:06, Updated June 26th 2018 at 09:18 GMT +3

Kevin Matundura, Josephine Waihuni and Joram Njoroge during a past court proceeding in Nakuru. They are accused of robbery with violence and rape. [File, Standard]

A woman who was raped during a robbery and later asked out on a date by one of the attackers yesterday narrated her ordeal to a Nakuru court.

She was testifying in a case where Kevin Matundura, Josephine Waihuni and Joram Njoroge are accused of robbery with violence and rape.

She told the court one of the three suspects accused of robbing her family at gun point directed her to the servant quarters and ordered her to remove her clothes before committing the heinous act on the night of March 14, 2017.

Joram Njoroge, whom she identified as the rapist, had earlier ordered her to the bedroom and asked her to undress.

“I did not know what was coming. I pleaded with him that I was on my periods, he held a gun on me and ordered I take off my clothes,” she said, adding that Njoroge had threatened to rape her infront of her father.

The woman who testified before Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi said she tried pleading with the man to no avail.

The armed robbers, she said, left their home after holding the family hostage for eight hours. Her uncle and two cousins she revealed had their hands tied.

She told the court that she could identify the two-Kevin Matundura and Njoroge as at the time of entering their house lights were on.

Njoroge had not covered his face to hide his identity. The woman also managed to identify him as he had a gap between his front teeth and a cracked tooth on his upper jaw.

The suspects blew their cover after one of them started conversing with the woman through phone.

Matundura wrote to the woman informing her where their vehicle was after leaving the home as they had exchanged contacts.

She said Matundura, after leaving the home, called her and apologised for the gang's misdeeds.

The woman alerted Criminal Investigation officers and she kept engaging the suspect until they agreed to meet on a date. The suspect went on to send her sh200 for her fare.

Njoroge is charged alongside Matundura and Josephine Waihuini. They allegedly, on March 15, 2017, at Makutano while armed with a herstal machine gun rifle and a pistol robbed a family of their assorted property.

Waihuini however is accused of associating herself with person in possession of firearms. She is further accused of handling stolen property.

In the charge sheet Waihuini allegedly on march 15, 2017 at Makutano area otherwise than in the course of stealing retained one sewing motor machine valued as sh11, 000 property of Wamugunda knowing and having reasons to believe it to be stolen

Among the items listed in the charge sheet include a sewing motor machine, ten bags of dry maize, a Samsung mobile phone, assorted clothes and shoes, a motor rolling machine and drove away a car.

