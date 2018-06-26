Sugar swoops confirmation officers sleeping on the job

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3

Machakos County Commissioner Matilda Sakwa at Primarosa flower farm in Athi River, Machakos where they impounded Brazilian sugar bags on June 25, 2018. [John Muia/Standard]

Yet another sugar consignment of 620,000kg was “discovered” yesterday. After seemingly winking at cartels dealing in contraband sugar and other goods, officers from several State agencies have fanned out across the country and haven’t they surprised even themselves? In just under two weeks, hundreds of tonnes of sugar have been “discovered” in warehouses right under the noses of these officers.

Shouldn’t it be perplexing that those who should know better are now feigning ignorance? Indeed, the “discoveries” are a damning indictment of the KRA, Kebs, the Anti-Counterfeiting Authority, the NIS and of course the usual suspects, the Kenya Police Service. The loads of sugar didn’t just fall from the sky. And they know that as well.

Granted, we can excuse one or two finds. Surely when the contraband sugar is found in tens of warehouses shouldn’t that worry? Who failed Kenyans and what is being done to ensure that no more contraband sugar (and other goods) gets into the country? So rather than bask in the glory of the discoveries, the officers should hang their heads in shame at this ignominy. It just confirms what everyone has always feared: that the agencies exist merely in name, and that most of the time, Kenyans are on their own.

Another sad dimension to the swoops is that the operations have driven good sugar out of the shelves. We haven’t even seen any Government scientist visit shops to ascertain that the sugar on sale are free of the poisonous substances, if any. Additionally, that no Government official has come out to assure the public that what is sold in the shops is safe for human consumption is quite disheartening.

In the ensuing chaos, even legitimate businesses have suffered huge losses. To these businesses, it is double tragedy because besides having to ward off the sugar cartels, they now have to contend with menacing security officers breathing down their necks and scaring away their customers. Some companies like battery maker Eveready and tyre manufacturer Sameer Group have cited harmful and unfair business practices- that drive up the cost of doing business- as reasons for their relocation from the country.

Obviously, the officers love it when they are seen to be working. Yet unwittingly, this has exposed the widespread rot in Government and a crippling laissez-faire attitude that has given rise to business practices where the end justifies the means. Then, the perfunctory raids devoid of any strategy and outcome.

One can argue that there is no difference between the agencies and the mendacious traders who imported the poisonous stuff on sale across the country. For all of them have abused the trust of Kenyans.