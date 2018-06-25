Kanu MP warns Coast residents against DP Ruto Previous Story
Matatu-truck crash claims two lives in Changamwe

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 09:37, Updated June 25th 2018 at 10:25 GMT +3
The grisly road accident has claimed two lives. [Courtesy]

Two people have died after a truck rammed into a 14 seater Matatu at Kibarani Changamwe in Mombasa on Monday morning.

The fatal dawn accident left scores other injured and have been rushed to Coast General Hospital for treatment.

According to witness account, the fuel tanker lost control before ramming into two Matatus.

Changamwe OCPD Peter Onamwa said the fuel tanker had a Tanzanian registration number and was earlier trying to avoid a head on collision.

The Matatu was headed for Mombasa island from Magongo. [Maarufu, Standard]

More to follow.

 

