Matatu-truck crash claims two lives in Changamwe

Two people have died after a truck rammed into a 14 seater Matatu at Kibarani Changamwe in Mombasa on Monday morning.
The fatal dawn accident left scores other injured and have been rushed to Coast General Hospital for treatment.
According to witness account, the fuel tanker lost control before ramming into two Matatus.
Changamwe OCPD Peter Onamwa said the fuel tanker had a Tanzanian registration number and was earlier trying to avoid a head on collision.
More to follow.
