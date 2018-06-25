Matatu-truck crash claims two lives in Changamwe

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 09:37, Updated June 25th 2018 at 10:25 GMT +3

The grisly road accident has claimed two lives. [Courtesy]

Two people have died after a truck rammed into a 14 seater Matatu at Kibarani Changamwe in Mombasa on Monday morning.

The fatal dawn accident left scores other injured and have been rushed to Coast General Hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ: Family of identical twins in road carnage seek answers

According to witness account, the fuel tanker lost control before ramming into two Matatus.

Changamwe OCPD Peter Onamwa said the fuel tanker had a Tanzanian registration number and was earlier trying to avoid a head on collision. The Matatu was headed for Mombasa island from Magongo. [Maarufu, Standard]

More to follow.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.