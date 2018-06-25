KWS officer shot dead in bar attack as he watched football

| Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 08:29, Updated June 25th 2018 at 08:49 GMT +3

The KWS ranger was watching football when he was shot. [Courtesy]

A Kenya Wildlife Service Officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Esoit area in Trans Mara West Sub County, Narok County on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, Trans Mara Region KWS Warden Philemon Chebett said that Samuel Okumu was shot on the chest and neck while watching a World Cup Football match in a Bar at Esoit Shopping centre.

Chebett said that during the incident the owner of the bar, a female bar attendant and a customer were also injured and are currently receiving treatment in a Kisii hospital.

“The gunmen invaded the Bar at around 8.30 PM, shot dead our officer and injured three other people after which they walked away, our officers have launched a manhunt for them,” said Chebett.

He said a combined contingent of security personnel have been deployed to the volatile area to ensure that law and order is maintained and those involved are arrested.

Chebett appealed to the public who may have any information that may lead to the arrest of those involved to give it to security personnel so as that they can be subjected to the legal process.

The KWS Warden said that the slain officer’s body is currently being preserved at the Saint Joseph Mission Hospital in Kilgoris Town as plans for his burial commence.

The Esoit area has experienced violence in the last two years in which several people have been killed following conflict between members of the Maasai and Kipsigis communities.

The two communities have mainly been feuding over boundaries and cattle rustling with Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johana Ng’eno calling for an end to the conflict.

