A long journey to health after near-fatal accident Next Story
Man confesses to have skinned 1000 cats in Nakuru Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

KWS officer shot dead in bar attack as he watched football

By Edwin Nyarangi | Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 08:29, Updated June 25th 2018 at 08:49 GMT +3
The KWS ranger was watching football when he was shot. [Courtesy]

A Kenya Wildlife Service Officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Esoit area in Trans Mara West Sub County, Narok County on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, Trans Mara Region KWS Warden Philemon Chebett said that Samuel Okumu was shot on the chest and neck while watching a World Cup Football match in a Bar at Esoit Shopping centre.

ALSO READ: Concern as millions set aside for cemetery land lie idle

Chebett said that during the incident the owner of the bar, a female bar attendant and a customer were also injured and are currently receiving treatment in a Kisii hospital.

“The gunmen invaded the Bar at around 8.30 PM, shot dead our officer and injured three other people after which they walked away, our officers have launched a manhunt for them,” said Chebett.

He said a combined contingent of security personnel have been deployed to the volatile area to ensure that law and order is maintained and those involved are arrested.

Chebett appealed to the public who may have any information that may lead to the arrest of those involved to give it to security personnel so as that they can be subjected to the legal process.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The KWS Warden said that the slain officer’s body is currently being preserved at the Saint Joseph Mission Hospital in Kilgoris Town as plans for his burial commence.

The Esoit area has experienced violence in the last two years in which several people have been killed following conflict between members of the Maasai and Kipsigis communities.

The two communities have mainly been feuding over boundaries and cattle rustling with Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johana Ng’eno calling for an end to the conflict.

ALSO READ: When children turn out to be pitiless killers

RELATED TOPICS:
crime
rangers
kws
nakuru county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Concern as millions set aside for cemetery land lie idle

Concern as millions set aside for cemetery land lie idle

When children turn out to be pitiless killers

When children turn out to be pitiless killers

Let’s head to Meru

Let’s head to Meru

9 tips on preventing theft by your employees

9 tips on preventing theft by your employees

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited