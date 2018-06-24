Policeman commits suicide by hanging self in Donholm, Nairobi

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 14:52, Updated June 24th 2018 at 14:57 GMT +3

A police officer committed suicide in his house in unclear circumstances in Donholm area, Nairobi.

The officer identified as Patrick Mwangi Macharia attached to Soweto Police Station died after hanging himself in his house and left a note besides his bed. The note is yet to be made public but those who visited the scene said he had complained over his working conditions.

His body was found in the house by his daughter who had gone to visit him on June 9. She told police she found the house locked which forced her to use a spare key she had, where she discovered the body hanging in the bedroom.

The body was moved to the mortuary increasing the number of officers who have committed suicide in the last month to almost 20.

This is the latest incident involving police in a series that have been reported lately. Police say such cases are on the rise due to stress in the service.

Police officers’ relationships with their families, their colleagues and seniors among other issues have been identified as some of the causes of such incidents.

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet had in 2016 received a report on the causes of shootings by police officers targeting their colleagues.

The probe was done by a team of officers led by Aggrey Adoli with a view to establishing the causes and also remedial actions.

Incidents of suicide in general have been on the rise with the majority of the victims being men.

Between January and March there was however a decrease in suicide cases where 86 of those were reported this year compared to last year’s 110.

There were 421 cases of suicide in 2017, 302 in 2016, 221 in 2015 and 301 in 2014. Majority of the victims were men.

In 2017, 330 men committed suicide while 224 men committed suicide in 2016, 177 in 2015 and 239 in 2014.

The trend shows a disturbing situation in the society. Officials say societal stresses are the cause of the situation.