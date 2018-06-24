Confusion, rage and losses as construction of key road drags Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Church suspends priest who raps, tells him to 'reconsider his ways'

By Caleb Kingwara and John Oywa | Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3

A Catholic priest who has tried to revolutionise sermons by using rap music and drama to attract youth to the church has been suspended.

Fr Paul Ogallo has been kicked out after the Catholic Church leadership declared that his mode of dressing while singing to the congregation and the style of delivering the message went against the church's Liturgical formation.

ALSO READ: Suspect kills himself after arrest

The head of Homa Bay Catholic Diocese, Bishop Phillip Anyolo saturday confirmed the suspension, but said the priest will remain a church minister even though he will not conduct roles such as administering the Holy Communion.

"He is suspended from doing liturgical duties in public but he remains a Catholic priest."

We could not reach the 45-year-old priest who was based in Rapogi Parish but was attached to the disciplined forces, but his colleagues said he has been suspended for one year.

Different messages

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

It was understood the church had been closely monitoring Fr Ogallo's new found style of attracting the youth and was not pleased with his dressing code. 

An International publication, Catholic Herald, last evening reported Fr Ogallo's suspension.

It quoted Fr Charles Kochiel, judicial vicar of the Interdiocesan tribunal of Kisumu as saying that Father Ogallo is suspended for a year in order to 'reconsider his ways'.

“There are ways of doing things. There are certain things the Church promotes in the society. If we mix what the secular and church institutions do, then definitely people are going to read different messages," Fr Kochiel is quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Homa Bay protesters throw garbage in town

He added, "People could be looking at it from the social point of view, like bringing people on board, gathering and entertaining people.” 

RELATED TOPICS:
Catholic priest
Catholic Church
Homa Bay
rapping priest
rape case
homa bay county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Unhealthy business at Homa Bay Governor's office

Unhealthy business at Homa Bay Governor's office

Last moments of crash plane

Last moments of crash plane

Homa Bay woman arrested with bhang

Homa Bay woman arrested with bhang

Sh72 million car loans to MCAs haunts Governor

Sh72 million car loans to MCAs haunts Governor

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited