Church suspends priest who raps, tells him to 'reconsider his ways'

A Catholic priest who has tried to revolutionise sermons by using rap music and drama to attract youth to the church has been suspended.

Fr Paul Ogallo has been kicked out after the Catholic Church leadership declared that his mode of dressing while singing to the congregation and the style of delivering the message went against the church's Liturgical formation.

The head of Homa Bay Catholic Diocese, Bishop Phillip Anyolo saturday confirmed the suspension, but said the priest will remain a church minister even though he will not conduct roles such as administering the Holy Communion.

"He is suspended from doing liturgical duties in public but he remains a Catholic priest."

We could not reach the 45-year-old priest who was based in Rapogi Parish but was attached to the disciplined forces, but his colleagues said he has been suspended for one year.

It was understood the church had been closely monitoring Fr Ogallo's new found style of attracting the youth and was not pleased with his dressing code.

An International publication, Catholic Herald, last evening reported Fr Ogallo's suspension.

It quoted Fr Charles Kochiel, judicial vicar of the Interdiocesan tribunal of Kisumu as saying that Father Ogallo is suspended for a year in order to 'reconsider his ways'.

“There are ways of doing things. There are certain things the Church promotes in the society. If we mix what the secular and church institutions do, then definitely people are going to read different messages," Fr Kochiel is quoted as saying.

He added, "People could be looking at it from the social point of view, like bringing people on board, gathering and entertaining people.”