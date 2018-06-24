Let war on corruption also target willing givers

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 18:15 GMT +3

It is said that it takes two to tango. That is especially true on matters corruption. There are always willing givers and willing takers.

Of course, sometimes – perhaps most of the times – there are demanding takers and desperate givers.

Either way, there would be no takers if there were no givers. In mega corruption, the key givers are often from the business sector – a few greedy individuals, corporates, and institutions that hunger and thirst after big money but are either not ready or well-placed to do hard work.

These individuals and groups are just as dangerous to the nation as are the government officials and departments they deal with.

That is why the on-going purge should equally target the givers – whether the willing or the desperate – as much it pursues the takers.

The corruption networks are understandably complex and one can never be sure who is and who is not corrupt.

In fact, many times those who shout the loudest are often key cogs in the wheels of corruption.

In the midst of such hubbub, the whole affair gets so clouded and foggy that the real culprits are aided to disappear without due retribution.

Success therefore requires a multi-sectoral effort that brings in players who understand the unique culture of their own constituency.

That is why it is gratifying that the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has taken a strong and public stand in the fight against corruption.

In a recent statement, the business community came out strong, pronouncing that nobody should be spared and that any of its members found to have been involved in any illegal activities should not expect any solidarity from the alliance. That is how it must be, if the war is going to be won.

Of course, one of the herculean tasks before us is on defining what exactly constitutes corruption, especially within the business sector.

This was well elucidated by Colonel Richard Holdren, a USA Senior Analyst, dealing with the challenge of corruption in Afghanistan.

Holden observed that, “Part of the difficulty is that each culture defines behaviours and attitudes that it considers “normal,” and these vary greatly from one group to another. Acceptable behaviour in one culture may be anathema to another, while merely boorish to another.”

For a fact, this is true not just for national cultures but even in various sectors of society in the same nation.

As Holden pointed out, “In some cultures, paying a gratuity may be frowned upon, while in others it is seen as appropriate in certain situations.

For example, the wait staff in restaurants depends on tips for a majority of their wages. On the other hand, attempting to offer a gratuity to a police officer or a judge is considered a corrupt practice.”

In the Kenyan context, some of the “normal” practices within the business sector may require interrogation to determine whether they do not perpetuate corruption.

It is well known, for example, that various sectors of the business community “lobby” Parliamentarians to pass laws favourable to their businesses, but which may however be harmful or detrimental to our socio-economic wellbeing.

Some of such lobbying often involve taking lawmakers on expensive fully-paid retreats by the beachside, complete with generous personal allowances.

Simple logic provides that you cannot then expect a dog with such a juicy bone in its mouth to bark or bite.

What we do not realise is that, as Holden and team rightly observed, “Corruption alienates key elements of the population, discredits the government and security forces, undermines international support, subverts state functions and rule of law, robs the state of revenue, and creates barriers to economic growth.”

In other words, corruption dismantles sound pillars that would support a strong government and encourage robust economic activity. It replaces then with unpredictable wattles that sag and break under the least weight of global competitiveness.

The implication is that to engage in corrupt practices, no matter how small or big, is to undermine the environment within which legitimate business would thrive.

It is thus laudable that Kepsa has made a serious commitment to work with its members and Government to advocate for a stronger and more effective anti-corruption business regime.

As rightly observed by the business alliance, efforts to tackle corruption require the engagement of multiple stakeholders. Yet, we must add, such efforts can only bear fruit if there is a shared understanding on what constitutes and perpetuates corruption.

For, pulling together is great, but traction will only be gained if we are pulling in the same direction.

- The writer is the Presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries. [email protected]

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Standardmedia.co.ke