'Mama Must Go', Aisha Jumwa heckled for siding with Ruto (Video)

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 14:56, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 15:21 GMT +3

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator has been jeered as she addressed constituents even as Raila Odinga promised not to punish 'party rebels'.

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa was on Saturday heckled over her allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

ALSO READ: Migori’s buffalo bellows even in the quiet of death

In a video seen by Standard Digital, visibly agitated youth chant "Mama Must Go" as a defiant Jumwa seems not to be moved by the Opposition.

Ms Jumwa on Thursday denied knowledge that there were plans to remove her from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Jumwa reacted to media reports that Minority Whip in the National Assembly, Junet Mohammed had written to Speaker Justin Muturi informing him of the party's intent to remove her from PSC.

Jumwa further stressed she had no problems with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

"If Junet thinks he can threaten me, then let me send him a warning that I am unshaken and I am not a commissioner because of him but it's a right I deserve," she said.

Jumwa reiterated she would continue supporting Ruto and campaign for his presidential bid.

"I have already made up my mind that I will support one William Ruto for the presidency in 2022," she declared.

According to sources within ODM, the plot to remove Jumwa was just the beginning of a major crackdown on the 'rebel MPs'.

ALSO READ: Raila says purge is part of accord

The Opposition has Jumwa, George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Benson Momanyi in the PSC.

Rebels

The fallout is believed to have sprouted after the famous March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

A section of Coast leaders allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) vowed to back Ruto for the presidential seat in 2022 General Election.

The leaders include Governor Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), MPs Jumwa (Malindi), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Lydia Haika (Woman Rep, Taita Taveta), Jones Mlolwa (Voi) and Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) said Ruto was more than qualified to take over the mantle from Uhuru.

Aisha Jumwa at the time said as Coast MPs, they would rally their supporters behind the leadership of the DP saying he has what it takes to lead the country.

The video below:

ALSO READ: Aisha Jumwa: My backing for Ruto is firm