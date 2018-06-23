Man stabs wife thrice to the chest before killing self

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 09:59, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3

Neighbours in a sombre mood at the home of the man in Maraba Village, Kakamega. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

A 26-year old man committed suicide at Kefinco area in Kakamega County after stabbing his wife three times on the chest with a knife.

His wife who survived in the ordeal is currently admitted at Kakamega County Referral hospital undergoing specialized treatment.

Doctors removed the knife that had stuck in her left ribs and say that she is out of danger.

The wife, who hails from Khayega in Shinyalu Sub County, is said to be sixteen years old and got married to the deceased after dropping out of school in class 7 a year ago.

Mr Tom Mogaka who until his death was a hawker in Kakamega town is said to have a protracted quarrel with his estranged wife before the incident.

According to Ms Diana Owendi, his neighbour, the deceased a written note on the table that he cannot live without his wife.

“When he stubbed his wife several times, she become unconscious and thought she had succumbed to the knife injuries. He took his life so as to escape the long hand of the law,” said Ms Owendi.

She said the young family has been having unending feuds and the wife had gone back to her parents two weeks ago.

“Mogaka went and pleaded with her family and solved the issues at hand and came back together and started quarreling again. At 6.00am we had his estranged wife screaming for help,” said Owendi.

“We rushed out but found the wife at the doorstep in a pool of blood and a knife stuck on her left ribs. The deceased was hanging on the rooftop of their rented house,” she added.

Mr Joseph Adede, an eye witness, said the deceased was a drunkard and always became violent when in the house.

“The estranged wife was unwilling to reunite with him again when the deceased went to plead with her parents. He threatened to kill himself if at all he was not going to get his wife back,” claimed Mr Odede.

Ms Nancy Kemunto, a younger sister to the deceased, said they never anticipated that there brother would take his life since they had managed to get his wife back.

Ms Kemunto said they received news of his death at 6.00am from his neighbours and upon reaching the scene, he was already dead.

She said his estranged wife upon recovery, will be taken to their matrimonial home in Kisii County saying the family is ready to accommodate her.

Confirming the incident, Kakamega Central OCPD Mr Joseph Chebii said the body of the deceased was taken to Kakamega County Referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mr Chebii asked married families to solve their problems amicably.

