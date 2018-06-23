57 bags of illegal sugar seized by police Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

West Pokot Locals opt for safe and cheap Uganda sugar

By Irissheel Shanzu | Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 23:14 GMT +3

Fears of contraband sugar laced with harmful metals has forced residents along the Kenya-Uganda border to cross to neighboring country for the commodity.

The residents say sugar and other foodstuff are more affordable in Uganda and are also safe from any contamination.

ALSO READ: 57 bags of illegal sugar seized by police

A kilo of sugar sells for Sh80 in Uganda, Sh40 less than Kenya.

“I’d rather cross over to Uganda for the commodities that are also safe from chemicals,” said Domongole Abraham from Orwolwa. 

Domongole’s extended family consumes one kilogram of the sweetener daily. Many small centres along the border stock Uganda products.

This has helped lower the cost of living.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“The Uganda sugar doesn’t contain mercury, lead or copper,” said Julius Merikit.

RELATED TOPICS:
contraband sugar.
Safe sugar
Cheap sugar

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Shocking revelation on Sugar

Shocking revelation on Sugar

Mr President, it’s not too late to salvage your legacy

Mr President, it’s not too late to salvage your legacy

Governor Waiguru warns against poisonous sugar

Governor Waiguru warns against poisonous sugar

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited