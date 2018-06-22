Team disbanded over bribery allegations Previous Story
Farmers tell state to dismantle cartels

By Brian Kisanji | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 20:53, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 21:00 GMT +3
Farmers’ representatives in Kakamega County demand arrest of sugar imports cartels in the country. [Photo: Courtesy]

Farmers’ representatives in Kakamega County are calling for quick investigation and arrest of those who imported poisonous sugar into the country.

Farmers associated to Mumias Sugar Company have raised concern towards derailed investigations and arrest of individuals who imported the contraband sugar.

Led by Mumias Farmers Cane Association Secretary General Salimu Namasti, the farmers said political influence hindered those who imported the sugar from being persecuted.

“The government’s efforts towards fighting counterfeit goods is commendable but forces seem to be shielding the barons from being prosecuted in court,” said Mr Salimu.

Speaking to the Saturday Standard yesterday the farmers wondered how sugar termed as poisonous could have bypassed quality checkers at the Mombasa port.

“We ought to be told were we stand as sugarcane farmers and what future we have in farming this crop,” said Namasti.

