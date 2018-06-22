Ex-councillors demand Sh520m send-off package Previous Story
Siaya County government urged to fund traders

By Isaiah Gwengi | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 20:20, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 20:26 GMT +3
The office belonging to Mashinani Sacco Ltd, at Osieko beach in Bondo. [Photo: Courtesy]

Siaya County Government's department of Enterprise and Industrial development has been asked to channel co-operative development funds to residents through established Saccos.

Bondo sub-county commissioner of co-operatives Aineah Ayamba, said the co-operative development fund will only benefit Siaya residents if it is channeled through Saccos.

Speaking during the disbursement of Women Enterprise Funds at the Bondo Teachers’ Sacco offices, the Commissioner stated that the co-operative development fund will benefit small scale traders and urged them to ensure join Saccos.

"This will enable them to access cheap loans that they will be able to repay with ease," Ayamba said. 

During the exercise, Bondo Teachers’ Sacco which has been an intermediary for the Women Enterprise Fund released more than Sh2 million to benefit women entrepreneurs from Bondo and Rarieda sub-counties.

The event was presided over by the chairperson of Bondo Teachers’ Sacco Everline Otieno who encouraged women to utilise the funds well.

