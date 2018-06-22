Former Transport CS Kamau to face corruption charges Next Story
PS Omollo, NYS Director General Ndubai long wait for freedom finally over

By Hillary Orinde | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 11:39, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 12:29 GMT +3
Suspended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai during a past court session. [File, Standard]

The top two suspects in the National Youth Service scandal will now taste freedom after a Nairobi court declined an application to keep them in custody.

The office of Director of Public Prosecutions through senior assistant DPP Daniel Karuri sought more time to verify the sureties and source of cash posted by Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai.

The court agreed that the suspects be released pending the verification of the bail securities. It added that DPP could only make an objection against a specific property.

Mr Karuri made the application when suspended PS Lilian Omollo met all the bonds requirements of up to Sh8 million to secure her release.

Ndubai paid the cash bail and deposited the log book of his car valued at Sh4 million while his brother stood as his surety.

Another suspect, Director of Arkroad Holdings Ltd Peter Kimani also met all the requirements imposed by the court.

The prosecutors argued they money could have been proceeds of the crime they are charged with and needed a week for the verification.

This is as the five suspects from the Ngirita family maintained they could not raise the bond, cash bail and surety.

The Ngiritas claim they cannot raise the amounts as their bank accounts were frozen.

More to follow.

