KMTC to build college in Mukurweini after 10-acre site handed over

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

KMTC chairman Phillip Kaloki

A new Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campus in Mukurweini Constituency is expected to be ready in September next year.

KMTC chairman Phillip Kaloki made the announcement on Thursday when he toured a 10-acre land where the college will be established.

Kaloki who was accompanied by area MP Anthony Kiai and county's lands and physical planning executive Daniel Kwai said they are expanding the institution to address shortage of medical personal in Kenya.

“This will be the third KMTC campus in the county and we hope it will be completed by September next year so we can have our first intake. This will improve health services,” Kaloki said yesterday.

This will be the institution's 66th campus in the country.

"This is an initiative of Mukurweini MP and the county government, who will be key stakeholders in this project. We would like to assure them we are very keen to see this project succeeds,” Kaloki said.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Kiai said the Constituency Development Fund will allocate Sh20 million to the the project. The land has been provided by the county government.

“There will be an initial seed capital of Sh20 million from CDF. Other than land, county government has also pledged an additional Sh20 million as we start construction works,” he said.

Kwai said the land identified in Mukurweini Central Ward is is public property and that residents are in support of the project as it will also create jobs.

“The community has been supportive of the plans to set up the new KMTC campus," he said.

Kaloki said the college will initially admit 200 students into its various programmes including nursing, nutrition, orthopedic and pediatrics.

Kaloki said the college would admit its first 200 students in various disciplines such as nursing, nutrition, orthopedic and pediatrics.

“We hope to grow the campus until it has a population of up to 1000 students. We will continue to be keen on quality considering 85 per cent of health professionals in Kenya have trained at KMTC," Kaloki said.

Two other campuses are under construction in Kirinyaga and Narok. There are plans to ensure each county has a KMTC campus.