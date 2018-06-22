DPP Haji reshuffles prosecutors in his office

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 23:30 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions has made staff changes in his office.

DPP Noordin Haji has moved the head of economic, international and emerging crimes (EIEC) Jacob Ondari to the offences against persons (OAP) department to replace Nicholas Mutuku, who now heads county affairs.

Senior Assistant DPP Emily Kamau has been moved from the anti-corruption division to EIEC as acting deputy, while James Warui has been named the deputy head of county affairs.

Edwin Okello moves from human rights and judicial review to OAP as the deputy in charge of counter terrorism while Alexander Muteti will head head the human rights division.

Christine Gakobo now heads the anti-corruption division, Lilian Obuo the lands and environment division, while Tabitha Ouya will be at the Prosecutions Training Institute.

Cathrene Mwaniki moves to the extradition and international cooperation division, Joseph Riungu to the anti-corruption division, while Christine Nanjala will head the Makadara courts.

Others are Tom Imbali (head of murder division), Jacline Njagi (sexual violence), Lilian Ogwora (executive secretariat), Magdaline Ngaiyuka (Kibera), Daniel Karuri (head Nairobi County and Milimani Court), Charles Orinda (Kisii), Joseph Kimathi (Migori), Victor Mule (Kisumu), Patrick Gumo (Kakamega), Rhoda Ogoma (Kajiado) and Zachary Omwega (Narok).

The new Nakuru head is Alloys Kemo. Other county heads are Robert Oyiembo (Uasin Gishu), George Mongare (Turkana), Jacinta Nyamosi (Kiambu), Jeremiah Maroro (Nyandarua), Monica Omwenga (Makueni) and Jacob Karundu (Embu).

Others are Fredah Mwenza (Meru), Job Mulati (Garissa), James Opundo (Lamu) and Ingonga Mulele (Mombasa).

The changes take effect from August 1.