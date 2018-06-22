The public deserves to know the truth about impounded sugar

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

Contraband sugar that was impounded by police on June 20, 2018 being offloaded from trucks at Rongo Police Station. [Caleb Kingwara/Standard]

Two contradictory statements on contraband sugar from two Cabinet Secretaries serve to deepen public misgivings on the war against corruption. In the renewed war against the canker of corruption, security agencies came across contraband sugar reportedly imported from Brazil stocked in a warehouse in Eastleigh, Nairobi a week ago. The news then was that the sugar had been condemned at source, therefore unfit for human consumption as it contained mercury and other harmful substances.

Repackaging of the dangerous sugar in packets bearing labels of local sugar millers to disguise its origin sent shock waves among Kenyans, millions of whom consume sugar every day. Notably, the Kabras Sugar packet, a product of the West Kenya Sugar Company was in use, but the company’s management has since denied ownership of the contraband sugar.

Yet the discovery of the sugar in Eastleigh has had a ripple effect, leading to other discoveries in Bungoma and Nakuru and Kitui deepening the mystery. It is worrying that despite the many arrests and knowledge of the location of warehouses where contraband sugar and other goods are being stored, no Government official has been made to account for the presence of the sugar in the country. Nothing would interest the public more than knowing who, in the pursuit of profits, endangers their lives without a second thought.

The initial alarm among Kenyans over the impounded sugar turned into panic after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i claimed that samples of the contraband sugar contained large quantities of mercury. And while Kenyans have been waiting with bated breath for more information, matters seem to have taken a political tangent, away from the original goal of dealing corruption a death blow. Through corruption, contraband finds its way into the country, effectively killing the local industry and as we have been told now, risking the health and lives of Kenyans. No wonder then that, the sugar industry is on its death bed.

Despite Dr Matiang’i’s affirmation, Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed assured the country on Wednesday that the impounded sugar did not contain any mercury. Clearly, between Dr Matiang’i and Mr Mohammed, one is being economical with the truth and to what ends? When the government gives contradictory statements, it would be easy for the public to assume there is a cover-up underway to shield the sacred cows. Who is fooling who? The government must come clean on this, for only the truth will assuage the fears of many Kenyans.

